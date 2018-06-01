Accessibility of anonymity networks: How can Web accessibility policies promote the usability of darknets for persons with disabilities?
Public and private interests concerned over the right to privacy and freedom of expression on the Internet have contributed to the creation and adoption of anonymity networks. Previous research has yet to examine fully the accessibility of anonymity networks for persons with disabilities. Thus, I ask, “To what extent can existing policy approaches to Web accessibility promote the usability of anonymity networks by persons with disabilities?” Using the U.K. and Norway as examples, I argue that existing self-regulatory approaches to Web accessibility policy may provide a useful basis for promoting the accessibility of anonymity networks.
Keywords
