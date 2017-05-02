Tracking the imagined audience: A case study on Nike’s use of Twitter for B2C interaction
Abstract
Social media platforms have become the new centre of attention in business-to-consumer (B2C) communication. These interactions provide a rich source of information for businesses in terms of their customers’ preferences, backgrounds and behaviour. We introduce a multi-disciplinary theoretical and methodological framework based on studies in marketing, communication and computer-mediated communication, which aims to inform marketing professionals and academic researchers on how social media can facilitate B2C engagement.
Keywords
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.5210/fm.v22i5.6607
