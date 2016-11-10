"Reclaiming the Internet" with distributed architectures: An introduction

The papers in this First Monday special issue were originally part of the final symposium of the research project ADAM (Architecture Distribuée & Applications Multimédias, French acronym of Distributed Architectures and Multimedia Applications). This introduction elaborates on the issues at stake in the study of distributed network architectures beyond engineering sciences; it explores their political, social and legal implications and shows, by introducing the papers, the important challenges distributed architectures pose to our societies, economic systems, legal norms and collective behaviors.