Intentions to use an online restaurant review Web site and purchase behavior after reading reviews

The purpose of this paper is to study associations of variables with intentions to use an online restaurant review Web site and variables associated with purchase behavior at a restaurant after reading restaurant reviews. Participants were 613 college students who answered questions about demographics, trust, knowledge, and Internet experience. Hispanic and Asian/Asian American race/ethnicity, increased trust, and Internet experience variables were significantly associated with intentions. Intentions, knowledge about review fraud, and Internet experience variables were significantly associated with visiting and purchasing at restaurants. Restaurant managers should consider expanding their online presence by responding professionally to reviews.