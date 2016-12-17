Viewing patterns: Information and media infrastructures - Editors' introduction

In this introduction to a special edited issue of First Monday on viewing patterns, we argue that information, iteration and incarnation are useful paths to understanding emergent media infrastructures. Here we explain the connection of this collection’s essays in the context of these overarching themes. As our media infrastructure — which encompasses social media, data archives, participatory media, and mobile media — takes on a structuring agency in the spheres of politics, journalism, and entertainment, we must contend with the changing shape of these media infrastructures as dominant forces of power-knowledge.