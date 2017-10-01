Ubiquitous laptop use in higher education: Multitasking and students’ perception of distraction in a European setting

The present study was conducted in a European setting to examine what undergraduate students do on their laptops during a traditional class and to what extent laptop usage behaviors are associated with academic success, along with social networking use and laptop use as distractions. Based on a survey of 200 Spanish graduate students from a public university, the study led to four conclusions: 1) the most prevalent laptop use during class time was for academic purposes; 2) the perception of computer use during class time as a distraction was a significant and positive predictor of academic performance; 3) all predictor variables of laptop use behavior during class time were statistically significant and were positive predictors of social networking use except for searching for complementary information; and 4) in addition to academic performance, all laptop use behavior variables were statistically significant and positive predictors of laptop as a distraction tool, except for taking notes. Theoretical, academic and implications for practice are discussed.