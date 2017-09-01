The impact of binge watching on memory and perceived comprehension

Binge watching via video-on-demand services is now considered the new ‘normal’ way to consume television programs. In fact, recent surveys suggest upwards of 80 percent of consumers prefer and indulge in binge watching behavior. Despite this, there is no evidence regarding the impact of binge watching on the enjoyment of and memory for viewed content. In this, the first empirical and controlled study of its kind, we determined that, although binge watching leads to strong memory formation immediately following program viewing, these memories decay more rapidly than memories formed after daily- or weekly-episode viewing schedules. In addition, participants in the binge watching condition reported significantly less show enjoyment than participants in the daily- or weekly-viewing conditions — though, important considerations with regards to this finding are discussed. Although it is a preferred viewing style catered to by many internet-based on-demand distribution companies, binge watching does not appear to benefit sustained memory of viewed content and may affect show enjoyment.