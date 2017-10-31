Social media, science communication and the academic super user in the United Kingdom

About The Authors

Kingsley Purdam

Senior lecturer in social research methods and statistics at the University of Manchester, U.K. He is an expert in rights, equality and labour markets and conducting research with hard to reach groups. He has experience in conducting social research for the Home Office, the Department for Communities and Local Government, the Department for Work and Pensions and charities including Crisis and The Big Issue. He has also conducted research on vulnerability in the UK on behalf of the International Labour Organisation. His research has been cited in the House of Lords in the U.K. and has been featured widely in the media including the BBC. An impact film is being made of his research. He has published his research in a number of leading academic journals including: Environment and Planning, Sociology, Current Sociology, Population, Space and Place, European Sociological Review and British Journal of Politics and International Relations.