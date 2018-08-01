Online self-representation in Brazil's favelas: Personalising the periphery

This paper focuses on blogs, Web sites, and social media pages produced from Brazil’s favelas to study existing notions of online self-representation. Semi-structured interviews conducted with 21 media producers questioned if favela media can really forge a new image of dwellers by creating new representations or by reversing past media stereotypes. Results revealed that dwellers have often appeared in their own media as new community leaders, or as journalists, and frequently, as conveyors of culture and personality. This paper shows that personalising the life in favelas is emphasised, through which producers tailor a more individualist, less-victimised image of themselves.