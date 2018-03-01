Diversity work and digital carework in higher education

Roopika Risam

Abstract


This essay considers digital carework as a frame for the labor required by diversity initiatives in higher education. It situates diversity work in relation to affective labor and uses digital humanities as a case to explore how the emergence of information and communication technologies magnifies the labor demand. Finally, it considers how this hidden labor has important consequences for scholars who undertake diversity work.


Keywords


labor, diversity, higher education, affect, digital humanities

DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.5210/fm.v23i3.8241

