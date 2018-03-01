The digital labor of queering feminist Web TV
Abstract
Episodes in two queer and feminist Web TV programs, Orange Is the New Black and Her Story, feature ambivalent representations of labor and social reproduction. These narratives suggest implications for digital economy, particularly its algorithms and its connection with the disruption of conventional social and economic categories. This comparative analysis mobilizes theories from feminist media studies and cultural studies to present the viewing of queer and feminist Web TV as forming networks of care and, potentially, resistance in addition to producing economic value.
