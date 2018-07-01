Queer Internet studies recommended reading list

Jen Jack Gieseking, Jessa Lingel, Daniel Cockayne

Abstract


The list below is a selection of queer Internet studies (QIS) literature that, far from a comprehensive list, as a jumping off point for those looking to undertake research on the Internet from a queer perspective, or who are looking to do research with queer communities online. We offer this list as a complement and extension to the proceedings and articles in order to show the breadth and depth of QIS at work.


Keywords


queer, lgbtq, gay, internet studies

Full Text:

HTML


DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v23i7.9260

Bookmark and Share


A Great Cities Initiative of the University of Illinois at Chicago University Library.

© First Monday, 1995-2018. ISSN 1396-0466.