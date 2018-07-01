Still queer --- or, what is queer Internet studies for those who don't study the Internet?
Abstract
The queer Internet is a cultural formation, not a technological outcome. It bears the marks of changes, uncertainties, and structures of feeling of queer and non-queer cultures at large. Our questions can be: what have we as queers chosen to do with the Internet? What will we choose to do?
Keywords
internet as cultural formation; queer structures of feeling; everyday life; queer media use; queer branding
Full Text:HTML
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v23i7.9270
A Great Cities Initiative of the University of Illinois at Chicago University Library.
© First Monday, 1995-2018. ISSN 1396-0466.