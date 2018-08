About The Author

Clemens Apprich

Centre for Digital Cultures, Leuphana University of Lueneburg

Germany

Clemens Apprich holds a PhD in cultural theory and history. Currently he is research associate at the Centre for Digital Cultures (CDC) and visiting researcher at the Institute of Culture and Aesthetics of Digital Media (ICAM) at Leuphana University of Lueneburg. In 2011 he co-founded the Post-Media Lab at the CDC and from 2013 to 2015 he was Principal Investigator (PI) of Making Change, a joint research project between the CDC and the Hivos Knowledge Program. He is one of the founders and editors of spheres, an open peer-reviewed journal for digital cultures. His book Technotopia. A Media Genealogy of Net Cultures has recently been published by Rowman & Littlefield International.