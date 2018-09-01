Between art and application: Special issue on emoji epistemology

This special issue, curated by Joel Gn and Crystal Abidin, provides an investigation of the uses and impacts of emoji within the domains of culture, race, language, and art and commerce. Considering the broader socio-cultural implications of emoji and the various ways that emoji negotiate and mediate the tenuous boundary between art and application, the eight papers draw from disciplines including media studies and communications, sociology and digital anthropology, literary studies and art history, and philosophy, and are authored by (mostly) Early Career Researchers.