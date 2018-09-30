Bibliotherapy in the age of digitization

This contribution reviews both theoretical and empirical research on the effects of absorbed reading and bibliotherapy on subjective psychological well-being, paying special attention to the possible influence of digitization on this relationship. Reading on tablets, for example, could prove counter-productive for obtaining a state of absorption and thus modern-day tablet-readers may miss out on potential health benefits that absorbed reading of literature might provide. On the other hand, the connection that tablets provide to online reader communities and thus online bibliotherapeutic resources, might prove even more beneficial than obtaining a state of absorption during reading.