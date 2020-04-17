Embodying the Web, recoding gender: How feminists are shaping progressive politics in Latin America

Abstract

This work takes the ambiguity of engaging politically in a Web interwoven with power and gender asymmetries as a starting point to emphasize the heterogeneities and multiplicities of digital politics. We engage with the idea that technology intervenes on women’s’ bodies to analyze how digital activism is deeply connected to corporeality (Daniels, 2009), looking at the Brazilian #EleNão campaign on Facebook to emphasize how the embodiment of feminist struggles in commercial platforms unveils deeply embodied misogynistic dispositions in social media, and to latin-american feminist infrastructures as challenging such dispositions. We argue that transgressing gender norms involves both engaging with social networks and creating alternative forms of coding women’s bodies, and that, beyond the dichotomy of enchantment/disenchantment with contemporary Internet politics, it might be useful to simply stay with the trouble, embrace and recognize the complexities of the many possible Web activisms experienced in Latin America.