The UGC-CARE initiative: Indian academia's quest for research and publishing integrity

Authors

  • Bhushan Patwardhan Savitribai Phule Pune University
  • Shubhada Nagarkar Savitribai Phule Pune University

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i10.10349

Keywords:

predatory publications, UGC-CARE, UGC-CARE list India

Abstract

This paper discusses the reasons for emergence of predatory publications in India, engendered by mandates of higher educational institutions: that require stipulated number of research publications for employment and promotions. Predatory journals have eclipsed the merits of open access publishing, compromised ethical practices, and left the research community groping for benchmarks of research integrity and publication ethics. To fight back the menace of predatory publications, University Grants Commission, India has established “Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics” (UGC-CARE) in 2018 to promote and benchmark research integrity and publication ethics among the Indian academia. The present paper discusses the UGC-CARE initiative, its structure, objectives and specifically, “UGC-CARE Reference List of Quality Journals” (UGC-CARE list) and finally, the challenges it faces.

Author Biographies

Bhushan Patwardhan, Savitribai Phule Pune University

Former Vice Chairman, University Grants Commission, National Research Professor — Ayush, Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Ganeshkhind, Pune 411007, Maharashtra, India

Shubhada Nagarkar, Savitribai Phule Pune University

Associate Professor, Department of Library and Information Science and co-ordinator of the Centre for Publication Ethics at Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune Maharashtra, India

Downloads

Published

2021-10-04

How to Cite

Patwardhan, B., & Nagarkar, S. (2021). The UGC-CARE initiative: Indian academia’s quest for research and publishing integrity. First Monday, 26(10). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i10.10349

Issue

Volume 26, Number 10 - 4 October 2021

Section

Articles

License

