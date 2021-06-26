Income or inconvenience? Digital video advertising adoption lags among U.S. community newspapers

Keywords: Community Journalism, Video, Diffusion of Innovation

Abstract

This study reviews diffusion of video and video advertising on the Web sites of 400 community news outlets in the United States. Results suggest that while a significant number of community news outlets publish editorial videos online, video advertising lags behind larger publications. The study argues that elements such as circulation and size of a media corporation have little influence on the development and use of video and video advertising on community media Web sites in the U.S.