Understanding London’s church tweeters: A content analysis of church-related tweets posted from a global city

  • Anthony-Paul Cooper Durham University/University of Turku
  • Joshua Mann Expositus
  • Erkki Sutinen University of Turku
  • Peter Phillips Durham University
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i9.10594
Keywords: Digital Theology, Sociology of Religion, Social Media Research, Content Analysis

Abstract

This study builds on the findings of previous research into church-related tweets by considering and analysing the content of 1,004 tweets containing the word “church” which were posted from within Greater London during a 10-week period. The qualitative analysis of the resultant Twitter dataset enabled the research team to validate a previously proposed coding framework for church-related tweets, subject to a minor change, and provide new evidence around the types of content discussed in church-related tweets posted from across all London boroughs. This paper concludes by drawing-out some of the key lessons which sociologists of religion can learn by exploring church-related tweets.

Author Biographies

Anthony-Paul Cooper, Durham University/University of Turku

Co-director of the Centre for Church Growth Research at Cranmer Hall, Durham University

Joshua Mann, Expositus

President and CEO of Expositus, a research and education nonprofit working in the area of digital humanities

Erkki Sutinen, University of Turku

Professor of Computer Science at the University of Turku and an ordained priest

Peter Phillips, Durham University

Director of the Centre for Digital Theology at Durham University

Published
2021-08-11
Volume 26, Number 9 - 6 September 2021
Articles

