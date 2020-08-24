Blockchain in education: Opportunities, applications, and challenges

  • Mara-Florina Steiu
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i9.10654

Abstract

This paper discusses the opportunities and challenges of applying blockchain technologies in the education sector. The key blockchain-in-education applications discussed are the digitalization and decentralization of educational certifications and the enhancement and motivation for lifelong learning. Some of the key challenges explored are data protection laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Protection Act, which pose impediments for application developers and scalability challenges that arise because of slow-speed blockchain transactions and the Scaling Trilemma. Additionally, market adoption and innovation challenges highlight that blockchain-in-education is a relatively immature innovation that governance bodies within educational institutions often disregard or perceive cautiously.

Author Biography

Mara-Florina Steiu

Mara-Florina Steiu is a Class of 2020 Suma Cum Laude graduate from Babson College, where she studied business analytics and information technology, and a Program Manager at Microsoft.

Published
2020-08-24
How to Cite
Steiu, M.-F. (2020). Blockchain in education: Opportunities, applications, and challenges. First Monday, 25(9). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i9.10654
Issue
Volume 25, Number 9 - 7 September 2020
Section
Articles

