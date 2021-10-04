Tokenomics: A new opportunity in the Real Estate business? A qualitative approach to crowdfunding and blockchain interaction

Authors

  • Fabio Creta University of Turin
  • Francesca Tenca Politecnico di Milano, School of Management

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i10.10699

Keywords:

real estate crowdfunding; blockchain; tokenomics; tokenization

Abstract

The article discuss how platforms administrators operating within the ecosystem of real estate crowdfunding could implement technology innovations such as blockchains or the use of digital tokens, and list the benefits that could be obtained by real estate sector. We introduce an exploratory analysis of multiple case-studies, consisting of twelve businesses that manage real estate crowdfunding platforms. The information gathered through interviews gives an idea of how the shared opinion of professionals in the trade is identified with factors and variables that impact on the opening of this alternative finance segment towards technology innovations that may bring radical changes to the real estate industry. In terms of implications, this is one of the first studies exploring the adoption of innovative technologies by real estate crowdfunding platforms and, as far as we know, it is the first to analyse the impact of tokenization.

Downloads

Published

2021-10-04

How to Cite

Fabio Creta, & Tenca, F. (2021). Tokenomics: A new opportunity in the Real Estate business? A qualitative approach to crowdfunding and blockchain interaction. First Monday, 26(10). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i10.10699

Issue

Volume 26, Number 10 - 4 October 2021

Section

Articles

License

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.