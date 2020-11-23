Infodemic amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Keywords: Blockchain, COVID-19 Pandemic, Infromation Ecosystems, Infodemic, Trust

Abstract

The unfortunate arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has also brought along with it a tsunami of information that can be both authentic and important as well as non-reliable and misguiding. The World Health Organization (WHO) coins this outburst of information in this era of pandemic as an infodemic. It becomes essential for societies to consume and act on trusted information in these times of uncertainty and grief. In this article, we describe and assess the role of blockchain technology and its features to establish an environment of a trusted information ecosystem. We present an equivalence mapping of these important parameters to curb an infodemic with blockchain technology features and applications. This equivalence mapping provides a directional sense to stakeholders, decision-makers, policy-makers and investors to gauge and synthesize the potential of blockchain technology for tackling an infodemic.