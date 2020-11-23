Infodemic amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Leveraging blockchain for trusted information ecosystems

  • Shekhar Shukla S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
Keywords: Blockchain, COVID-19 Pandemic, Infromation Ecosystems, Infodemic, Trust

The unfortunate arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has also brought along with it a tsunami of information that can be both authentic and important as well as non-reliable and misguiding. The World Health Organization (WHO) coins this outburst of information in this era of pandemic as an infodemic. It becomes essential for societies to consume and act on trusted information in these times of uncertainty and grief. In this article, we describe and assess the role of blockchain technology and its features to establish an environment of a trusted information ecosystem. We present an equivalence mapping of these important parameters to curb an infodemic with blockchain technology features and applications. This equivalence mapping provides a directional sense to stakeholders, decision-makers, policy-makers and investors to gauge and synthesize the potential of blockchain technology for tackling an infodemic.

Shekhar Shukla, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

Dr. Shekhar Shukla is currently an assistant professor in the area of information management at S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai, India. He completed his doctorate (FPM) in decision science and information technology & system area at Indian Institute of Management Lucknow. He is also a computer science and engineering graduate from VTU, Karnataka. He has received a reputed Tata Scholarship and International MCDM Society Scholarship because of his academic and research endeavors. He has also received the Best paper award for his Doctoral Work from IIT Bombay. He has research papers have been published in journals like Industrial Management & Data Systems, Information Technology for Development, Journal of Information Technology and Tourism, International Journal of Business Intelligence and Data Mining, Journal of Electronic Commerce in Organizations, and Procedia Computer Science, among others. He is a researcher in the field of blockchain, data science, decision analysis, forensic investigation, fuzzy logic, and multi-criteria decision analysis.

2020-11-23
Shukla, S. (2020). Infodemic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. First Monday, 25(12).
Volume 25, Number 12 - 7 December 2020
