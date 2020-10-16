Crowdfunding during COVID-19: An international comparison of online fundraising

  • Greg Elmer Ryerson University
  • Sabrina Ward-Kimola Ryerson University
  • Anthony Glyn Burton Ryerson University
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i11.10869
Keywords: crowdfunding, COVID-19, COVID, Pandemic, internet fundraising, Go Fund Me, neoliberalism

Abstract

This article performs a digital methods analysis on a sample of online crowdfunding campaigns seeking financial support for COVID related financial challenges. Building upon the crowdfunding literature this paper performs an international comparison of the goals of COVID related campaigns during the early spread of the pandemic. The paper seeks to determine the extent to which crowdfunding campaigns reflect current failures of governments to supress the COVID pandemic and support the financial challenges of families, communities and small businesses.

Author Biographies

Greg Elmer, Ryerson University
Greg Elmer is Bell Globemedia Research Chair and Director of the Infoscape research lab, Ryerson University, Toronto.
Sabrina Ward-Kimola, Ryerson University

Sabrina Ward is an MA student in the Graduate Program in Communication and Culture, York & Ryerson Universities.

Anthony Glyn Burton, Ryerson University

Antony Burton is a Ph.D. student in communication at Simon Fraser University.

Published
2020-10-16
