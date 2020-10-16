Crowdfunding during COVID-19: An international comparison of online fundraising

Keywords: crowdfunding, COVID-19, COVID, Pandemic, internet fundraising, Go Fund Me, neoliberalism

Abstract

This article performs a digital methods analysis on a sample of online crowdfunding campaigns seeking financial support for COVID related financial challenges. Building upon the crowdfunding literature this paper performs an international comparison of the goals of COVID related campaigns during the early spread of the pandemic. The paper seeks to determine the extent to which crowdfunding campaigns reflect current failures of governments to supress the COVID pandemic and support the financial challenges of families, communities and small businesses.