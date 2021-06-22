Do hotspots improve student performance? Evidence from a small-scale randomized controlled trial

Keywords: Connectivity, Hotspots, Laptops, Homework Gap, Randomized Controlled Trial, Alternative School

Abstract

Much has been made about the “homework gap” that exists between students who have access to the Internet and those that do not. Policy-makers increasingly recognize the connectivity aspect of this issue but typically fail to acknowledge the importance of computer ownership. We use a small-scale randomized controlled trial (n=18) to test whether the provision of Internet access by itself — or in conjunction with a laptop computer — improves educational outcomes of alternative high-school students in the U.S. Our results suggest that the combination of Internet access and computer ownership is more effective than Internet access alone for positive educational outcomes.