Proposing methods to explore the evolution of the term ‘mHealth’ on the Danish Web archive

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i1.11675

Web archives, Web history, app technology, mHealth, methodology, quantitative methods, network analysis of online actors, public health

This article uses Internet archives to explore the emergence and spread of the term ‘mHealth’ (mobile health technologies) in the Danish Web domain from 2006 to 2018, focusing on the actors that contributed to its evolution. We propose three methods for investigating the Web pages and Web sites that employed the term ‘mHealth’. Our findings highlight temporal developments in the use of ‘mHealth’, with diverse actors using it, though none clearly dominated. The article attends to challenges in working with Web archive data, and presents methods that can be used by others wishing to engage empirically with Internet archives, which remain vast, but largely under-exploited resources.

Antoinette Fage-Butler, Aarhus University

Associate Professor at the Department of English, School of Communication and Culture, Aarhus University, Denmark

Loni Ledderer, Aarhus University

Associate Professor at the Department of Public Health, Aarhus University, Denmark

Niels Brügger, Aarhus University

Professor at the Department of Media and Journalism Studies, School of Communication and Culture, Aarhus University, Denmark

2022-01-11

Fage-Butler, A. ., Ledderer, L., & Brügger, N. (2022). Proposing methods to explore the evolution of the term ‘mHealth’ on the Danish Web archive . First Monday, 27(1). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i1.11675

Volume 27, Number 1 - 3 January 2022

Articles

