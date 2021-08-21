News aggregators and copyright in the European Union and the United States in the digital age: Evolution, comparisons, and implications

  • Qun Wang Fordham University
  • Susan Keith Rutgers University
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i9.11680
Keywords: News aggregator, copyright, platform, regulation, journalism, news, technology, European Union, Google

Abstract

News aggregators have triggered copyright-related disputes between tech companies and news publishers. In the EU and the U.S., copyright systems have developed distinct characteristics. Because American tech companies stand to be hugely affected by the EU’s new copyright rules, some observers point out that the copyright war in Europe is fundamentally a collision between European and American copyright law systems. To respond to this observation, this study examines and compares European and U.S. perspectives on copyright and uses copyright as a lens to explore how digital platforms that aim at global influences provide the opportunity for different legal systems and legal traditions to converse and conflict. Through the comparison, this study argues that fundamental issues such as the nature of news are not effectively addressed in either system. While the EU and the U.S. present different regulatory trends in the case of copyright, a two-way shaping is at play.

Author Biographies

Qun Wang, Fordham University

Assistant professor in the Department of Communication and Media Studies at Fordham University

Susan Keith, Rutgers University

Associate professor in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University

Published
2021-08-21
How to Cite
Wang, Q., & Keith, S. (2021). News aggregators and copyright in the European Union and the United States in the digital age: Evolution, comparisons, and implications. First Monday, 26(9). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i9.11680
Issue
Volume 26, Number 9 - 6 September 2021
Section
Articles

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.