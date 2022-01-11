Pilot study suggests online media literacy programming reduces belief in false news in Indonesia
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i1.11683
Keywords:misinformation, propaganda, social media, Indonesia, prebunking, inoculation theory
Abstract
Amidst the threat of digital misinformation, we offer a pilot study regarding the efficacy of an online social media literacy campaign aimed at empowering individuals in Indonesia with skills to help them identify misinformation. We found that users who engaged with our online training materials and educational videos were more likely to identify misinformation than those in our control group (total N=1,000). Given the promising results of our preliminary study, we plan to expand efforts in this area, and build upon lessons learned from this pilot study.
