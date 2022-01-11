Pilot study suggests online media literacy programming reduces belief in false news in Indonesia

  • Pamela Thomas University of Louisville
  • Clark Hogan-Taylor
  • Michael Yankoski University of Notre Dame
  • Tim Weninger University of Notre Dame

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i1.11683

misinformation, propaganda, social media, Indonesia, prebunking, inoculation theory

Amidst the threat of digital misinformation, we offer a pilot study regarding the efficacy of an online social media literacy campaign aimed at empowering individuals in Indonesia with skills to help them identify misinformation. We found that users who engaged with our online training materials and educational videos were more likely to identify misinformation than those in our control group (total N=1,000). Given the promising results of our preliminary study, we plan to expand efforts in this area, and build upon lessons learned from this pilot study.

2022-01-11

Thomas, P., Hogan-Taylor, C., Yankoski, M., & Weninger, T. (2022). Pilot study suggests online media literacy programming reduces belief in false news in Indonesia. First Monday, 27(1). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i1.11683

Volume 27, Number 1 - 3 January 2022

Articles

Copyright (c) 2022 First Monday

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.