Leveraging blockchain based decentralized apps for the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic

: A value-focused thinking based assessment and ideation

  • Rishi Sabarigirisan S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
  • Aditi Biswas S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
  • Ridhi Rohatgi S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
  • Shyam KC S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
  • Shekhar Shukla S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i8.11703
Keywords: Blockchain based decentralized apps; COVID-19 Pandemic; Value-Focused Thinking; Tokyo Olympics; Contact-Tracing; Crowd Management

Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has induced a cloud of uncertainty over the mega sports event, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Cancelling or re-scheduling the event could have serious repercussions on the economic, social and environmental well-being for the involved stakeholders. Thus, it becomes critical to conduct events of this magnitude by adopting appropriate public health measures. In this research, we primarily focus on two main premises relative to public health and safety, contact tracing and crowd management. We explore and evaluate the usability of blockchain based decentralized apps in crowd management and contact tracing for the Tokyo Olympics using value-focused thinking (VFT). A VFT framework aids in narrowing fundamental and strategic objectives that need to be addressed for smooth contact tracing and crowd management by understanding stakeholder viewpoints. We established an equivalence of the objectives identified through VFT with blockchain technology properties. Further, we also present a conceptual ideation of contact tracing and crowd management through blockchain based decentralized apps for the Tokyo Olympics. This work could potentially assist decision-makers, researchers and stakeholders involved in organizing the Tokyo Olympics in understanding and analysing the utility of blockchain based decentralized apps for crowd management and contact tracing.

Author Biographies

Rishi Sabarigirisan, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

Rishi Sabarigirisan has completed Post Graduate Diploma in Management, specializing in Information Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai, India. He is an Electronics and Telecommunication Engineer from Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues Institute of Technology, Mumbai University.

Aditi Biswas, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

Aditi Biswas has completed Post Graduate Diploma in Management, specializing in Information Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai, India. She is an Information Technology Engineer from Institute of Engineering & Management, Kolkata.

Ridhi Rohatgi, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

Ridhi Rohatgi has completed Post Graduate Diploma in Management, specializing in Information Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai, India. She has pursued Computer Science and Engineering from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar.

Shyam KC, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

Shyam KC has completed Post Graduate Diploma in Management, specializing in Information Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai, India. He is an Electronics and Communication graduate from Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore.

Shekhar Shukla, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

Shekhar Shukla is currently an Assistant Professor in the area of Information Management at S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai, India. He completed his Doctorate (FPM) in Decision Science and Information Technology & System Area at Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, India. He is also a Computer Science and Engineering graduate from VTU, Karnataka, India. He has received reputed Tata Scholarship and International MCDM Society scholarship because of his academic and research endeavours. He is also received Best paper award for his Doctoral Work from IIT Bombay. He has research papers published in reputed journals like Industrial Management & Data Systems, International Journal of Business Intelligence and Data Mining, First Monday, Journal of Electronic Commerce in Organizations, Information Technology for Development, International Journal of Research in Interactive Marketing, Journal of Information Technology and Tourism and Procedia Computer Science among others. He is a researcher in the field of Blockchain, Explainable AI, Data Science, Decision Analysis, Forensic Investigation, IS Success Models, Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis.

Published
2021-07-22
How to Cite
Sabarigirisan, R., Biswas, A., Rohatgi, R., KC, S., & Shukla, S. (2021). Leveraging blockchain based decentralized apps for the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. First Monday, 26(8). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i8.11703
Issue
Volume 26, Number 8 - 2 August 2021
Section
Articles

