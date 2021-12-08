Digital practices, young people, and gender

Authors

  • Eduarda Ferreira Interdisciplinary Centre of Social Sciences (CICS.NOVA), Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (FCSH/NOVA) https://orcid.org/0000-0001-7482-9362
  • Lidia Marôpo CIEF - Polytechnic Institute of Setubal and CICS.NOVA - Interdisciplinary Centre of Social Sciences
  • Catarina Delgado CIEF - Polytechnic Institute of Setubal
  • Maria do Rosário Rodrigues CIEF - Polytechnic Institute of Setubal
  • Patrícia Dias CECC - Portuguese Catholic University
  • João Torres CIEF - Polytechnic Institute of Setubal

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i12.11787

Keywords:

digital practices, young people, Portugal, gender

Abstract

Digital practices are ever more present in our daily lives, and in particular young peoples’ lives are embedded in online activities. Digital technologies are shaping the way we work, communicate, socialize, participate, and interact with the physical world. It is crucial to understand how young people are using digital technologies to make sense of the world around them. Considering the persistent gender gap in information and communication technologies (ICT), for example, boys having higher confidence in their digital skills and more girls than boys perceive the Internet as an unsafe space, it is of particular importance to understand how young people are coping with the competences needed to live in a digital age. This paper presents a gender-based analysis of the results of the project ‘Information Skills for Young People in the Digital Age’ implemented in Setúbal, Portugal. Students from the fifth to ninth grade, 230 girls and 199 boys, aged 10 to 17 years old, answered an online questionnaire, and 30 students, 13 boys and 14 girls, participated in focus groups. The results analysis highlights gender differences and aims to contribute to a deeper understanding of digital practices among girls and boys in Portugal.

Author Biography

Eduarda Ferreira, Interdisciplinary Centre of Social Sciences (CICS.NOVA), Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (FCSH/NOVA)

Eduarda Ferreira holds a PhD in Human Geography, a Master degree in e-Learning Management Systems and a Graduate degree in Psychology. She is a researcher at CICS.NOVA, FCSH/NOVA. She has published and presented on gender and ICT, sexualities, equality policies and participatory geospatial web.

Downloads

Published

2021-12-08

How to Cite

Ferreira, E., Marôpo, L. ., Delgado, C., Rodrigues, M. do R. ., Dias, P. ., & Torres, J. (2021). Digital practices, young people, and gender. First Monday, 26(12). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i12.11787

Issue

Volume 26, Number 12 - 6 December 2021

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2021 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.