Exploring audience engagement in YouTube vlogs through consumer engagement theory: The case of U.K. beauty vlogger Zoe Sugg
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i4.11822
Keywords:YouTube, audeine engagement, consumer/customer engagement, Zoe Sugg
Abstract
Through the lens of consumer engagement theory, this research develops a case study of U.K. vlogger and influencer Zoe Sugg. Findings suggest that YouTube vloggers’ implementation of interaction, rewards and information offers as audience engagement factors can be seen as contributing to their consumer engagement as personal brands on YouTube. This research bridges gaps regarding the application of consumer engagement theory to vlogging. It offers new directions for exploring audience experience with vloggers and similar social media creators from a perspective of obtaining consumer engagement.
