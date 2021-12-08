Fascist cross-pollination of Australian conspiracist Telegram channels

  • Gerard Gill Independent (Ph.D. from Curtin University)

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i12.11830

fascism, telegram, conspiracy theories, australia, neo-nazi, covid-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about trauma and uncertainty for vast swathes of the world population, including in Australia. One effect of this has been the growth of COVID-19 conspiracy theories, and general conspiracism. This article explores efforts by fascists and neo-Nazis to exploit the rise in conspiratorial thinking for recruitment and dissemination of their ideas. Five Australian conspiracist Telegram channels are studied for signs of fascist cross-pollination, and it is found that users with fascist sympathies attempt to influence the channels’ discourse through appeals to purported ideological and situational commonalities.

2021-12-08

Volume 26, Number 12 - 6 December 2021

Articles

