Does the rising tide of OER lift all boats?

Abstract

While open education resources (OER) have grown in popularity over the last few years, few researchers have considered the benefits of OER adoption beyond direct student benefits. Stakeholder theory argues there is merit in identifying value for several interconnected groups, in this context the institution and instructors. Using a quasi-experimental research design, I evaluated the effect of OER adoption on instructor benefits and institutional rewards, as well as multiple student outcomes. I found student satisfaction, perceptions of quality, and academic integrity were significantly related to OER adoption. While relationships to the other outcomes, notably of direct instructor benefits, were not supported. These findings reveal the benefits of OER adoption are not realized for all stakeholders.