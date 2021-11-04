The technological informavore: Information behavior and digital sustainability in the global platform ecosystem

Authors

  • Cristian Berrío-Zapata Federal University of Pará (UFPa), Brazil
  • Ester Ferreira da Silva Federal University of Pará (UFPA), Brazi
  • Marise Teles Condurú Federal University of Pará (UFPa), Brazil

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i11.12354

Abstract

The typical approach to digital sustainability is related to digital business endurance, the persistence of digital records and objects, digital corporate communication and advertising, governance and knowledge access. In this article we offer a different approach, using an ecological perspective that relates the concepts of “informavore” and platforms as “digital ecosystems”, and human information behavior. We also carry out a domain analysis to follow the evolution of digital sustainability and its main discourses. We find that only one very recent article introduced a definition of digital sustainability that was consistent with the ecological approach. Taking that article as a point of inflexion, we complemented its definition of digital sustainability with some new elements. In conclusion we propose several breakthroughs required to advance the understanding of digital sustainability, and use the informavore-information behavior alternative as a basis for proposing some measures for digital sustainability.

Author Biographies

Cristian Berrío-Zapata, Federal University of Pará (UFPa), Brazil

Professor at Federal University of Pará (UFPa), Brazil

Ester Ferreira da Silva, Federal University of Pará (UFPA), Brazi

M.A. graduate from the Post Graduation of Information Science at Federal University of Pará (UFPA), Brazil

Marise Teles Condurú, Federal University of Pará (UFPa), Brazil

Professor at Federal University of Pará (UFPa), Brazil

Downloads

Published

2021-11-04

How to Cite

Berrío-Zapata, C., Ferreira da Silva, E., & Condurú, M. T. (2021). The technological informavore: Information behavior and digital sustainability in the global platform ecosystem. First Monday, 26(11). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i11.12354

Issue

Volume 26, Number 11 - 1 November 2021

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2021 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.