The construction of a sociotechnical surveillance network in Brazil

Abstract

Young activists in Brazil became targets of state persecution for taking part in the mass protests that took to the streets and the Web during the lead-up to the 2014 World Cup and, subsequently, during the 2016 Olympic Games. The present article is a case study tackling the growth and development of the state’s Internet surveillance apparatus and how it was used to suppress young political activists. We begin this paper with a theoretical discussion on the concept of surveillance and how it is inseparable from modern capitalist society. To that end, we used science, technology and society studies as the theoretical foundation for our analysis. Further along, we describe the Brazilian political atmosphere during the mass demonstrations. Lastly, we conclude with an analysis of the personal accounts collected via interviews with the activists that were persecuted and monitored by the state.