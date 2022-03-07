Contiguous identities

The virtual self in the supposed Metaverse

Authors

  • Michael Saker University of London
  • Jordan Frith Clemson University

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i3.12471

Keywords:

Identity, Virtual Reality, Meta, Metaverse, Embodiment

Abstract

In October 2021, Facebook, Inc. changed its name to “Meta Platforms, Inc.” A key part of this rebranding involved Facebook’s long-term focus on virtual reality (VR) and the future of the supposed Metaverse. Significantly, as of November 2021, users have only been able to access the VR space of Meta if they sign in through their social networking account. While Facebook has suggested it will change this in the future, the specifics of this future have yet to be explained. The purpose of this article, therefore, is to explore the implications of identity within VR if identity within this space is tethered to a corresponding social networking account. Here we suggest the virtual self currently being forged in Meta forms a connective tissue between (1) early accounts of online communication enabling the body to be left behind and (2) more embodied approaches to identity in the context of digitality. We then argue that the virtual self is not a singular entity per se but forms a contiguous connection between the lived experience of VR and data gathered through social media about the identity associated with said experience. Finally, we argue conceptualizations of identity in VR (and Meta’s role in identity) will only become more pressing as Meta attempts to build its supposed “Metaverse” in the coming years.

Author Biographies

Michael Saker, University of London

Senior Lecturer in Media and Communications at the University of London

Jordan Frith, Clemson University

Pearce Professor of Professional Communication at Clemson University

Downloads

Published

2022-03-07

How to Cite

Saker, M., & Frith, J. . (2022). Contiguous identities: The virtual self in the supposed Metaverse. First Monday, 27(3). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i3.12471

Issue

Volume 27, Number 3 - 7 March 2022

Section

Articles

License

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.