Understanding factors influencing viewers’ intention to watch video game live streaming on Twitch: Combined use of PLS-SEM and NCA

Abstract

This study aims to propose and test an integrated model of the theory of planned behaviour (TPB) and uses and gratifications theory (U&G) to understand viewers’ intention to watch video game live streaming on Twitch. Data are collected from 207 Twitch users and analysed using partial least squares structural equation modelling (PLS-SEM) and necessary condition analysis (NCA). Based on the PLS-SEM results, attitudes and subjective norm have a significant positive influence on intention. However, perceived behavioural control does not have a significant influence on intention. Furthermore, entertainment and information seeking have a significant positive influence on attitudes, but socialisation has no significant influence. According to the NCA results, attitudes and perceived behavioural control are the necessary conditions for intention. Moreover, entertainment and information seeking are identified to have necessary effects on attitudes. Subjective norm and socialisation are found to have no necessary effects on intention and attitudes, respectively. This study is the first to investigate the factors that influence viewers’ intention to watch video game live streaming on Twitch based on an integrated perspective of the TPB and U&G theory using the sufficiency (PLS-SEM) and necessary (NCA) logics.