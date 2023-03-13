Anatomy of Twitter followership

  • Vishal Uppala North Dakota State University
  • Prashant Palvia University of North Carolina at Greensboro
  • Kalyani Ankem Northern Kentucky University

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i3.12825

Abstract

Digital platforms such as Twitter enable people to interact with and influence one another, producing emergent phenomena. This study addresses the Twitter followership phenomenon. Focus groups and qualitative analyses were employed to generate insights into the Twitter followership phenomenon. Likely the first study in this domain, this research is the basis for future followership research on digital platforms and indicates the need for continued attention to this domain.

2023-03-13

Uppala, V., Palvia, P., & Ankem, K. (2023). Anatomy of Twitter followership. First Monday, 28(3). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i3.12825

Volume 28, Number 3 - 6 March 2023

Articles

