Anatomy of Twitter followership
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i3.12825
Abstract
Digital platforms such as Twitter enable people to interact with and influence one another, producing emergent phenomena. This study addresses the Twitter followership phenomenon. Focus groups and qualitative analyses were employed to generate insights into the Twitter followership phenomenon. Likely the first study in this domain, this research is the basis for future followership research on digital platforms and indicates the need for continued attention to this domain.
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.