Digital footprints in non-digital environments: How publicly displayed information invades the right to privacy

  • Gregory Gondwe California State University - San Bernardino

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i9.12837

Privacy, digital footprints, public information, legal, ethics, social media, Africa

This study explored the relationship between publicly displayed information and the right to privacy in Zambia and Tanzania. The purpose was to examine whether the behavior displayed by individuals in public environments reveals and undermines their quest for the right to privacy. I asked participants to observe and document the type of clothing an individual wore, the logos or monograms on their clothing or bags, and words spoken in public. This information was then used by Google to identify individuals online. Findings suggest that there is still a disconnect between what people display in non-digital and what they post on social media. However, there is also a growing trend of people leaving a trail of digital footprints that relate to their publicly displayed behaviors.

2023-09-12

Gondwe, G. (2023). Digital footprints in non-digital environments: How publicly displayed information invades the right to privacy. First Monday, 28(9). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i9.12837

Volume 28, Number 9 - 4 September 2023

