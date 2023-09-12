“Seeing” into the future: Anchoring strategies in future-oriented Twitter visuals

Authors

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i9.12884

Keywords:

Social media, visual rhetoric, elections, anchoring, future-oriented discourse, temporal affordances, digital campaigns

Abstract

How do public actors visualize the future? Mediations of the future often construct audiences’ prospective actions, and offer insights into society’s imagination of desirable and undesirable futures. In the visually-saturated environment of social media, projections are often visual. Unlike their textual counterparts, future-oriented election visuals have remained understudied. Thus, our paper explores how public actors substantiate their future-oriented, multi-modal claims and the rhetorical outcomes of different strategies. Building on the notion of technologies’ “temporal affordances”, we utilize an inductive qualitative approach to visual rhetoric and analyze projection anchoring strategies using a sample of 400 future-oriented multi-modal tweets. We find that anchoring is carried out in two layers: evidential (the validity of the future-oriented narrative), and visual (the level of aesthetic realism in the image). Examining recurring patterns of anchoring strategies across the sample result in a rhetorical typology of future-oriented visuals, in two modes (consumerism and competition). Overall, our findings highlight the rhetorical pliability of visual anchoring, through which actors utilize an interplay of temporal and technological strategies to generate alternative anchoring in sharing their projections, and to remain authentic in visualizing the unknown.

Author Biographies

Eedan Amit-Danhi, University of Groningen

Eedan R. Amit-Danhi is a postdoctoral researcher at the Centre for Media and Journalism Studies at the Faculty of Arts, University of Groningen. Her main research interests are digital political visuals and visualizations, political projections, and political learning online.

Tali Aharoni, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Tali Aharoni is a PhD Candidate at the Department of Communication and Journalism at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Her research interests include journalistic production, news audiences, social media, trust, and the various intersections of media and psychology.

 

Downloads

Published

2023-09-12

How to Cite

Amit-Danhi, E. R., & Aharoni, T. (2023). “Seeing” into the future: Anchoring strategies in future-oriented Twitter visuals. First Monday, 28(9). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i9.12884

Issue

Volume 28, Number 9 - 4 September 2023

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.