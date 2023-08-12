“I’m comfortable with it”: User stories of health information on Wikipedia
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i8.12897
Keywords:Wikipedia, consumer health, public health, health information, Web 2.0
Abstract
Applying a critical-constructivist approach, 21 semi-structured interviews conducted from June to October 2021 were analyzed thematically. Qualitative analysis suggests that users reported that Wikipedia’s health content can facilitate personal agency, is familiar and convenient to access, and that individuals’ trust in Wikipedia is contextual, conditional, and framed by their personal experiences.
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.