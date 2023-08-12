“I’m comfortable with it”: User stories of health information on Wikipedia

  • Denise A. Smith McMaster University

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i8.12897

Wikipedia, consumer health, public health, health information, Web 2.0

Applying a critical-constructivist approach, 21 semi-structured interviews conducted from June to October 2021 were analyzed thematically. Qualitative analysis suggests that users reported that Wikipedia’s health content can facilitate personal agency, is familiar and convenient to access, and that individuals’ trust in Wikipedia is contextual, conditional, and framed by their personal experiences.

2023-08-12

Smith, D. A. (2023). “I’m comfortable with it”: User stories of health information on Wikipedia. First Monday, 28(8). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i8.12897

Volume 28, Number 8 - 7 August 2023

Articles

