Politics and disinformation: Analyzing the use of Telegram's information disorder network in Brazil for political mobilization

Authors

  • Athus Cavalini Federal University of Espírito Santo
  • Fabio Malini Federal University of Espírito Santo (Brazil)
  • Fabio Gouveia Federal University of Espírito Santo (Brazil)
  • Giovanni Comarela Federal University of Espírito Santo (Brazil)

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i5.12901

Keywords:

Social Media, Politics, Telegram, Network Analysis

Abstract

Over the past few years, with the increasing popularization of network communication in place of traditional mass communication, supported by social platforms and messengers, political campaigns have come to rely on new tools and methods, including the use of these structures to promote an environment of information disorder for the purpose of mobilization. This work followed the use of Telegram as a tool for political mobilization in Brazil, collecting data from a dense network of information disorder used to mobilize voters in support of then-president Jair Bolsonaro on 7 September 2021 and 2022, Independence Day in Brazil. The results showed that engagement was reduced, mainly due to the lack of support from certain groups such as anti-vaccination advocates and the truck drivers’ class. There was also a decrease in extremism on discussion themes and lower user activity levels.

Downloads

Published

2023-05-07

How to Cite

Cavalini, A., Malini, F., Gouveia, F., & Comarela, G. (2023). Politics and disinformation: Analyzing the use of Telegram’s information disorder network in Brazil for political mobilization. First Monday, 28(5). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i5.12901

Issue

Volume 28, Number 5 - 1 May 2023

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.