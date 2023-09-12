Early response to false claims in Wikipedia, 15 years later

  • P.D. Magnus University at Albany, SUNY

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i9.12912

Wikipedia

Fifteen years ago, I conducted a small study testing the error-correction tendency of Wikipedia. Not only is Wikipedia different now than it was then, the community that maintains it is different. Despite the crudity of that study’s methods, it is natural to wonder what the result would be now. So I repeated the earlier study and found surprisingly similar results.

P.D. Magnus is a professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University at Albany, State University of New York.

2023-09-12

Volume 28, Number 9 - 4 September 2023

