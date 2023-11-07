Have your cake and feed it forward too: YouTube, oral cravings and the persistent question of media addiction

Authors

  • Steffen Krüger University of Oslo

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i8.12917

Keywords:

YouTube, recommender systems, digital platforms, engineering technology, close reading

Abstract

Focusing on the case of recommendations on the video streaming platform YouTube, this article revisits questions of media addiction and addictive media that continue to trouble research in the field. Based on a close reading of Google/YouTube’s engineering papers, this paper argues that the platform’s recommender system — the machine learning system responsible for the personalisation and customisation of what videos users are offered — has been designed to function as a feeding tube and a precarious holding environment, thus corroborating widespread critiques about this system’s addictive — oral — strategies of user retention. Subsequently, this article discusses how the platform’s more recent promise of “responsible recommendations” has so far been articulated in the engineering papers. Specifically, this promise has taken the form of a fetishist structure that endorses responsibility but not at the expense of the time users spend watching. This structure is best captured in the proverbial Have your cake and eat it too.

Downloads

Published

2023-11-07

How to Cite

Krüger, S. (2023). Have your cake and feed it forward too: YouTube, oral cravings and the persistent question of media addiction. First Monday, 28(11). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i8.12917

Issue

Volume 28, Number 11 - 6 November 2023

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.