Social media incivility and engagement: The role of experiences, perceptions, and expectations

Authors

  • Mustafa Oz University of Tennessee

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i11.13124

Keywords:

social media, incivility, online discussions

Abstract

This study investigated how incivility and the perception of discussion benefits influence online opinion expression on social media. Results of an online survey (N=521) revealed that experiencing incivility is significantly related to a high fear of incivility and leads to decreased online engagement. However, the impact of fear of incivility on opinion expression varies by social media platforms. Finally, the results suggested that perceived benefits predict online opinion expression on social media.

Downloads

Published

2023-11-07

How to Cite

Oz, M. (2023). Social media incivility and engagement: The role of experiences, perceptions, and expectations. First Monday, 28(11). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i11.13124

Issue

Volume 28, Number 11 - 6 November 2023

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.