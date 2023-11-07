Social media incivility and engagement: The role of experiences, perceptions, and expectations
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i11.13124
Keywords:social media, incivility, online discussions
Abstract
This study investigated how incivility and the perception of discussion benefits influence online opinion expression on social media. Results of an online survey (N=521) revealed that experiencing incivility is significantly related to a high fear of incivility and leads to decreased online engagement. However, the impact of fear of incivility on opinion expression varies by social media platforms. Finally, the results suggested that perceived benefits predict online opinion expression on social media.
