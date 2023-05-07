Undetermined: A semi-academic exploration of the future of European data spaces via science fiction

Authors

  • Arianna Rossi Université du Luxembourg

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i5.13192

Abstract

This paper concerns the future — a scenario that is not so distant in time, as the future starts today. With the increasing datafication of our society and the approval of the European Union Data Governance Act that establishes conditions and safeguards to encourage the free flow and reuse of data for scientific, economic and societal progress, we are left wondering whether the existing challenges surrounding personal data management will be solved by then — or whether they will only be exacerbated. This sci-fi short story depicts a future where individuals, since a young age, question whether they still retain agency over their lives and their destinies, given that data-hungry personalized services surveil them extensively and steer their personal development. Returning to science fiction narratives to explore a societal issue at the edge of technology and law has a threefold purpose, in: (1) developing critical skills and exploring future consequences safely through the imagination; (2) fostering foresight and proactivity in policy-making; and (3) democratizing the debate about technological developments that concern us all. If this story depicts a desirable or undesirable future is left to the readers to assess.

Downloads

Published

2023-05-07

How to Cite

Rossi, A. (2023). Undetermined: A semi-academic exploration of the future of European data spaces via science fiction. First Monday, 28(5). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i5.13192

Issue

Volume 28, Number 5 - 1 May 2023

Section

Next Monday

License

Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.