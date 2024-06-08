Everyday positivity: An appraisal analysis of online identity in food blogs

Abstract

This paper analyses a number of “About me” sections of Danish food blogs to the purpose of investigating how bloggers discursively construct online identities. The blogs belong to a hybrid genre, containing both commercial products (recipes) and the personal narratives of bloggers on their everyday lives. Because of the highly subjective character of the narratives, the appraisal framework from systemic functional linguistics was chosen as an analytical tool to uncover patterns in evaluative language. Through the selection of content and the way it is discursively presented, bloggers seek to create a bond with an imagined audience, with whom they form a so-called ambient affiliation. Two such bonds are identified: a positive-thinking bond and a feeling-of-safety bond.