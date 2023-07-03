Painting the narrative: Police body-worn cameras, report writing, and the techno-regulation of policework

Authors

  • Bryce Clayton Newell University of Oregon
  • Marthinus C. Koen State University of New York at Oswego (SUNY Oswego)

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i7.13243

Abstract

Police body-worn cameras (BWCs) have emerged in response to calls for greater police transparency and accountability. Leveraged as techno-regulatory tools with the potential to influence officer behavior, BWCs may also afford officers opportunities to review video footage prior to writing incident reports, which has implications for how police-public interactions are documented in official records. In this study of BWC adoption by a police agency in the United States, we examine how officers’ ideological perspectives on BWCs, technological limitations, and policy-related concerns influenced their decisions about whether and how to review video as part of their report writing practice. In conclusion, we argue that police practitioners and policy-makers should provide clearer policy guidance to officers about how BWC footage should be used in the report writing process and that police administrators, policy-makers, and researchers should directly consider the role that technology might play in regulating officer behavior, even in unintended ways.

Downloads

Published

2023-07-03

How to Cite

Newell, B. C., & Koen, M. C. (2023). Painting the narrative: Police body-worn cameras, report writing, and the techno-regulation of policework. First Monday, 28(7). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v28i7.13243

Issue

Volume 28, Number 7 - 3 July 2023

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.