Fostering children’s agency in their learning futures: Exploring the synergy of generative AI and sensory learning

Authors

  • Natalia I. Kucirkova University of Stavanger

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i3.13266

Keywords:

agency, sensory learning, generative AI, multimodality, Embodiment

Abstract

The discourse surrounding the potential educational transformation brought about by generative AI has largely neglected the sensory aspect of learning. In this position paper, I emphasize the significance of sensory studies and their theoretical foundations of embodiment and multimodality as catalysts for novel perspectives on the intersection of AI and the future of education. I delve into the question of whether generative AI serves as a precursor to a new literacy or merely arises as a consequence of ongoing theoretical advancements in contemporary literacy studies. I argue that the concept of agency, which includes both personal and social aspects, should be central to recognizing the importance of sensory learning as an emerging paradigm in reimagining learning futures.

Published

2024-03-09

How to Cite

Kucirkova, N. I. (2024). Fostering children’s agency in their learning futures: Exploring the synergy of generative AI and sensory learning. First Monday, 29(3). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i3.13266

Issue

Volume 29, Number 3 - 4 March 2024

Section

Articles

