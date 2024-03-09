Fostering children’s agency in their learning futures: Exploring the synergy of generative AI and sensory learning
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i3.13266
Keywords:agency, sensory learning, generative AI, multimodality, Embodiment
Abstract
The discourse surrounding the potential educational transformation brought about by generative AI has largely neglected the sensory aspect of learning. In this position paper, I emphasize the significance of sensory studies and their theoretical foundations of embodiment and multimodality as catalysts for novel perspectives on the intersection of AI and the future of education. I delve into the question of whether generative AI serves as a precursor to a new literacy or merely arises as a consequence of ongoing theoretical advancements in contemporary literacy studies. I argue that the concept of agency, which includes both personal and social aspects, should be central to recognizing the importance of sensory learning as an emerging paradigm in reimagining learning futures.
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
LicenseCopyright (c) 2024 First Monday
Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.