Studying digital disconnection: A mapping review of empirical contributions to disconnection studies

Authors

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i1.13269

Keywords:

digital disconnection, mapping review, social media, digital detox

Abstract

As digital connectivity continues to shape society, scholarly discourses have paid increasing attention to our desires to moderate our use of, or disconnection from, digital media. Digital disconnection is being studied from a plethora of different perspectives, all of which grapple with the challenge of understanding and studying how digital media users navigate pressures to disconnect and remain connected at the same time. We contribute to the growing literature on digital disconnection by taking stock of empirical studies on the topic through a mapping review. Drawing on 138 peer-reviewed articles, we report the different kinds of disconnection behaviors studied, the users sampled, and the methods used. Our findings indicate that, while there are various calls for the greater incorporation of intersectional and socioeconomically diverse perspectives on disconnection studies, thus far these facets remain comparatively under-researched. We also find two key methodological tendencies, one toward one-time data generation via interviews and surveys, the other toward studies that rely on participants’ temporary disconnection.

Author Biographies

Nina Altmaier, University of Tübingen

Nina Altmaier is a researcher and PhD candidate at the Institute of Media Studies at the University of Tübingen, Germany. Her research is focused on online phenomena, cultures and communities, as well as on online learning and skill acquisition in informal contexts.

Victoria A. E. Kratel, University of Tübingen

Victoria A. E. Kratel is a researcher and PhD candidate at the Institute of Media Studies at the University of Tübingen, Germany. Under the broader lens of intersectional feminism, her research focus is on the interplay of digital disconnection, time, and gender.

Nils S. Borchers, University of Tübingen

Nils S. Borchers (PHD, University of Mannheim) is a postdoctoral researcher and lecturer at the  Institute of Media Studies at the University of Tübingen. His research is located between the two fields of digital communication and strategic communication. Nils is co-founder and member of the organizational committee of the German Critical Communication Studies Network and is currently serving as vice-chair of the Communication, Organization, and Promotion division in NordMedia.

Guido Zurstiege, University of Tübingen

Guido Zurstiege (PhD, University of Münster, Germany) is a professor for media and communication studies at the Institute of Media Studies at the University of Tübingen. In his research he focuses on disconnection studies, strategic communiation and health communication. From the perspective of reception research, he investigates the individual and social effects of omnipresent media technologies in always on media environments.

Downloads

Published

2024-01-03

How to Cite

Altmaier, N., Kratel, V. A. E., Borchers, N. S., & Zurstiege, G. (2024). Studying digital disconnection: A mapping review of empirical contributions to disconnection studies. First Monday, 29(1). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i1.13269

Issue

Volume 29, Number 1 - 1 January 2024

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.